Dangerous Tamerlan Dulatov Returns For Third Pro MMA Fight at Oktagon 71

On Saturday, May 17th, Oktagon MMA heads to Munich, Germany. Featured on the card is the brother of UFC Fighter, Islam Dulatov, Tamerlan Dulatov. Dulatov returns after his 16-second submission win at Oktagon 66. “Most Wanted” now faces the toughest test of his young career thus far, in Emmanuel Binyet.

Tamerlan dulatov

Tamerlan Dulatov is Oktagon MMA’s Aaron Pico. They have taken a young prospect with a lot of power and will look to cultivate him into a superstar, like Bellator did with Aaron Pico. Dulatov signed with OktagonMMA, with a 1-0 record, and while his debut opponent wasn’t close to his level, winning via 16 16-second Guillotine, with a broken left hand, is very impressive. Many people were trying to push Dulatov up the rankings already, but he himself said to give him time. Oktagon MMA has a star on their hands, and if they do it right, they could have a homegrown Champion.

Emmanuel Binyet

Tamerlan Dulatov faces Emmanuel Binyet. Binyet holds a 6-5 professional MMA record. He has 3 wins by finish, and will be looking to use his experience to find a way to win over Dulatov. Binyet winning over Dulatov would send shockwaves through Oktagon MMA. Taking down one of their biggest potential stars, could make Binyet into a star in his own right. Can Binyet avoid the power of Tamerlan Dulatov, and find a way to win?