UFC heavyweights Tai Tuivasa and Sergei Pavlovich are set to collide later this year.

The UFC’a No.4 ranked heavyweight, Tuivasa and No.5 ranked Pavlovich fight to be added to the UFC Orlando card taking place at the Amway Center. The bout will take co-main event honors in the ‘Sunshine State’.

Tuivasa will aim to get back to winning ways following his TKO loss to Ciryl Gane earlier this year in Paris. ‘Bam Bam’ would drop Gane during the back-and-forth affair, presenting the Frenchman with trouble we have never seen him in before.

For his efforts Tuivasa would earn a Fight of The Night bonus, but the Australian will want to return to the run of form that saw him on a five-fight win streak, all finishes, stopping the likes of Derrick Lewis and Augusto Sakai.

As for Pavlovich, it has been smooth sailing for the Russian since his lone professional defeat to Alistair Overeem in 2018. The 30-year-old is on a four-fight finish streak, most recently taking out Derrick Lewis and Shamil Abdurakhimov. MMA Junkie were first to report the news of Tai Tuivasa’s fight with Sergei Pavlovich.

December’s first UFC card is shaping up to be one of the best Fight Night events that we have seen as of late. Derek Brunson is set to make his final Octagon appearance when he faces ‘The Joker’ Jack Hermansson in a middleweight matchup.

Former lightweight title holder Rafael dos Anjos is set to take on welterweight veteran Bryan Barberena. Veterans such as Angela Hill, Clay Guida and Michael Johnson are also scheduled to compete while Eryk Anders and Kyle Daukas will do battle at 185lbs.

Check out the full list of announced fights take place so far below.

Who wins? Tai Tuivasa or Sergei Pavlovich?