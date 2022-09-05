Tai Tuivasa breaks silence following his knockout loss to Ciryl Gane

UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa speaks for the first time since his knockout loss against Ciryl Gane on Saturday night.

The UFC made a trip to Paris over the past weekend and was welcomed with a raucous atmosphere as two top-five heavyweights did battle in the main event after a long night of exciting fights.

Former title challenger and hometown hero Ciryl Gane attempted to fend off the hard-hitting and gritty Tai Tuivasa.

The pair would exchange blows up until the end, Tuisvasa would drop Gane in the second round and would come close to finishing the Frenchman. Gane would rally however, finishing ‘Bam Bam’ in the third round, catching Tuivasa with a fantastic right hand and would reign down strikes until the brave Tuivasa’s legs finally gave way.

Tai Tuivasa releases statement

After a loss, many fighters would feel dejected and low, but the ever-likable Tuivasa was in good spirits in his recent Instagram post. The Australian gave credited Gane on his performance before thanking his ever-growing fan base.

“Shoutout to Ciryl,” Tuivasa said. “He was better than me last night. Or whatever night it was haha. Probably one of the best crowds I’ve ever performed in front of. The fans were crazy. Appreciate all the love. Shoutout to my team, my family that all came over. We’ll be back.”

Although a loss for some fighters means the end of the road, it is far from that for Tuivasa. He had compiled a five-fight knockout streak prior to this all of which have been fun exiting performances.

This paired with a fun, likable personality has garnered a decent following and whenever he does return, they will be ready, shoey in hand.

What’s next for Tai Tuivasa?

