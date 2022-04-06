Streaking UFC heavyweight contender, Tai Tuivasa recently appeared in a television advert for Australian lager, Drink West – featuring alongside singer-songwriter, Shannon Noll, singing What About Me.

Tuivasa, the #3 ranked heavyweight contender in the official pile, most recently turned in his fifth consecutive victory back in February on the main card of UFC 271, landing a monstrous second round knockout over former title challenger, Derrick Lewis – felling the most prolific knockout ace in promotional history with a second round step-in elbow.

The victory came as Tuivasa’s eighth in the UFC following a disappointing run of three consecutive losses, adding to a run of triumphs over Augusto Sakai, Greg Hardy, Harry Hunsucker, and Stefan Struve.

Sydney fan-favorite, Tai Tuivasa, somewhat of a shoey enthusiastic – which includes an almost traditional swig of beer from a spectator’s shoe following a successful Octagon outing, recently appeared in an advertisement for Australian lager, Drink West – performing a rendition of 2004 hit, What About Me amongst a group – before they’re joined by the song’s writer, the above mentioned, Noll.

Tai Tuivasa has a new advert and it’s beautiful pic.twitter.com/ajZeK7qPVj — DarrenRawDogTill (@raw_till) April 6, 2022

Tai Tuivasa lines up potential title-eliminator for targeted summer UFC return

The 29-year-old Tuivasa, who is separated from the #1 rank at heavyweight only by former undisputed champion, Stipe Miocic, and former interim gold holder, French standout, Ciryl Gane – recently noted his interest in sharing the Octagon with Miocic this summer, expecting the former two-time division best to make a July UFC comeback.

“It’s definitely a fight that I think should be up next, or especially it’s the fight I want,” Tai Tuivasa said. “I think the other guys around the clock, I think we’re gonna be around for a few more years and out of respect, I think I would love to share the ring with him, and I think I’m up there for a chance of it, so why not? He’s a great fighter, someone I’ve watched for many years and someone I’d definitely love to challenge myself against.”

“I’m on a five-fight (win) streak now, and now I’m number three (in the rankings), it’s not that hard,” Tai Tuivasa explained. “Stipe (Miocic) is in front and like I said, it’s somebody I’d love to challenge myself against, especially that it’s somebody that I’ve seen do his thing for many years. And, well, he’s still in front of me at the end of the day, somebody I’d like to go against.”

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.