Tai Tuivasa finally convinced Dana White to do a shoey.

The shoey is Tuivasa’s signature celebration which involves consuming beer from a worn shoe. Not everyone likes the idea of using the thing that houses your feet as a cup, so ‘Bam Bam’ has created a new product called the ‘shoeyvasa’ for a cleaner shoey experience.

White was one of the first people to test out Tuivasa’s invention.

Dana White Now Has A Genuine Heavyweight Contender In Tai Tuivasa

Tuivasa pulled off his most significant win to date after knocking hometown hero Derrick Lewis out cold in the UFC 271 co-main event.

After facing an early scare with a wild onslaught from Derrick Lewis, the Aussie stayed composed and stuck to his motto of “swanging and banging”, eventually landing a nasty elbow that left Lewis out-cold and face planting the canvas.

In 2018/19, Tai Tuivasa was in danger of being cut from the organization after dropping three back-to-back fights to Junior Dos Santos, Blagoy Ivanov, and Sergey Spivac. Since then, he has accumulated five straight victories, all by stoppage and completely changed his career trajectory. Derrick Lewis is the biggest scalp thus far.

Who do you want to see Dana White booked Tai Tuivasa against next?

