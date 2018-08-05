T.J. Dillashaw Finishes Cody Garbrandt Again

T.J. Dillashaw made lightning strike twice against Cody Garbrandt.

After a stunning co-main event result, the bar was raised high before Dillashaw and Garbrandt stepped inside the Octagon at UFC 227. Dillashaw and “No Love” did battle in a bantamweight championship rematch. The title bout was held inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Dillashaw went for the leg kick right away. Garbrandt blocked a high kick and moved forward. A counter punch was there for Dillashaw. A front kick to the body was there for Garbrandt. They both landed punches to the jaw simultaneously. Garbrandt looked to take advantage of a kick. Dillashaw countered and dropped Garbrandt with a punch. He kept landing as the challenger got back up. A mouse formed under Dillashaw’s left eye. A right hand landed for Dillashaw and dropped him again. He reigned down punches and a knee. Some more punches and Herb Dean stopped the fight.

Final Result: T.J. Dillashaw def. Cody Garbrandt via TKO (strikes) – R1, 4:10