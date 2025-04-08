Who is Sydney Sweeney’s Favorite UFC Fighter? Hollywood Star Reveals The Trailblazer That Made Her Fall in Love with MMA

Sydney Sweeney’s favorite UFC fighter is none other than women’s MMA pioneer Ronda Rousey.

Recently, Nelk Boys co-founder Kyle Forgeard made a video call to the Hollywood star to ask her who sits atop her all-time list. Check out the clip below:

Kyle Forgeard asks Sydney Sweeney who her favorite #UFC fighter is. pic.twitter.com/2Y9prOQ0ac — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) April 7, 2025

“I’ve always been a fan of Ronda,” Sweeney said. “I actually got to hang out with Ronda and go to lunch with her. That was f**king crazy.”

Forgeard expressed his approval for Sweeney’s pick, noting that Rousey was instrumental in putting women’s mixed martial arts “on the map.”

“She really did,” Sweeney said in agreement.

Sweeney has been an avid fan of the sport and has spoken at length about her own combat sports training over the years. Now, the Euphoria and Anyone But You star will put those skills to work on the silver screen when she portrays women’s boxing legend Christy Martin in a biopic scheduled to hit theaters in 2025.

Sydney Sweeney shows off her incredible transformation into Christy Martin

Last year, Sweeney made waves on social media when pictures of her incredible body transformation hit the web. The 27-year-old blonde bombshell shed her locks and beefed up to bring the former WBC welterweight world champion to the big screen.

“Over the past few months, I’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman — a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring,” Sweeney wrote on Instagram in October. “Her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I’m honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all. more to come soon 🙂 CHRISTY MARTIN.”

Martin went 49-7 in her 23-year boxing career. In November 2010, Martin’s then-husband, James V. Martin, stabbed her several times and shot her once in her torso following an argument in their Apopka home. She miraculously survived the attack, and a week later, James Martin was arrested.

In November, James Martin died while serving a 25-year sentence at Graceville Correctional Facility in Graceville, Florida.