Sydney Sweeney Gets Swole For New Role as Women’s Boxing Icon Christy Martin

Hollywood sensation Sydney Sweeney looks practically unrecognizable as she prepares to take on the role of one of the greatest female boxers in the history of the sport.

Coming off the hit rom-com Anyone But You and the well-received horror flick Immaculate, Sweeney is set to step into the shoes of Christy Martin and tell the story of her rise to become America’s most well-known female boxer in the 1990s. Martin became the first woman to sign with legendary boxing promoter Don King and is the only the only female boxer to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Martin became one of the biggest stars in the sport, male or female, but behind all her fame, fortune, and beauty was a woman battling personal demons, toxic relationships, and a horrific attempt on her life.

Preparing to pour herself into the role, Sweeney has undergone an incredible body transformation to portray one of the most iconic figures in women’s sports. She recently offered a sneak peek into her new look for the role via social media.

“Well the cats out of the bag thanks to some paps in bushes so here’s a little bts from my film I’m working on right now. over the past few months, I’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman—a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring. her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I’m honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all,” Sweeney wrote on Instagram. “More to come soon.”

Sydney Sweeney is passionate about bringing Christy Martin’s story to the big screen

Over the last couple of years, Sweeney has become one of Hollywood’s biggest stars with critically acclaimed performances in HBO’s popular series Euphoria and a biopic based on the arrest of real-life whistleblower Reality Winner.

Now, Sweeney appears to be swinging for awards season by portraying a woman whose story is as inspiring as it is tragic.

“Christy Martin not only legitimized female boxing, she overcame gender stereotypes and fought through emotional, physical, and financial abuse,” Sweeney told Deadline. “I’m passionate about the fighting world, Christy’s story shines a light on her incredible rise to the top while showing the struggles of fame behind the curtains. I feel compelled to tell a story about a woman who faced so much adversity and didn’t allow it to defeat her. It’s powerful and emotional.”

Martin went 49-7 in her pro boxing career and captured the WBC female super welterweight title in 2009. A year later, Martin was stabbed several times, shot at least once in her torso, and left for dead by her then-husband, James V. Martin following an argument in their Apopka, Florida home.

Miraculously, Martin survived the attack.

Martin was taken into custody a week later and was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.