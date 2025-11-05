Sydney Sweeney: “Should I give it all up?” Looking to Take On Real Boxing After Filming Combat Sports Icon Biopic

Acclaimed actress Sydney Sweeney has revealed that she is legitimately considering a venture into the world of boxing in the wake of her starring role in the upcoming movie ‘Christy’.

Over the course of the last few years, few actresses have made as much noise as Sydney Sweeney. The 28-year-old has already achieved some great things in her career, but for combat sports fans, perhaps her most iconic role is the one that is on the horizon ahead of the upcoming release of ‘Christy’. In the movie, Sweeney will be playing Christy Martin, one of the most notable female boxers of her generation.

One of the things that stood out when images of Sydney in the role were released was the physical transformation she went through. It’s clear to see that she committed heavily to ensuring that she captured the essence of Martin, and based on early reviews of the movie and her performance, it certainly seems as if she did an admirable job.

As is so often the case when actors and actresses test the waters in boxing or mixed martial arts, there’s a question that arises: would they ever consider fighting for real? We have seen plenty of celebrities try it in years gone by, and as it turns out, Sydney Sweeney isn’t immune to the fighting bug, as she revealed in a recent interview.

Sydney Sweeney teases real boxing match

“There was a moment in the middle of filming where I was like, ‘Should I give it all up and fight because I love this?’” she said.

“Christy said she’d sign me up. So, this isn’t as hypothetical as you actually think it is. Yeah, I’d totally do a charity bout, that’d be so sick.”

“It’s a surprise [who she would fight], you’ll have to wait, I’m serious. You gotta stay tuned for the pay-per-view and you’ll see it.”

Quotes via SportsCasting

While there’s no guarantee that Sweeney would actually follow through with this, it just goes to show the level of respect she has gained for the art form.

Who would you like to see her take on? Let us know.