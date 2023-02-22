Subriel Matias vs. Jeremías Ponce – Betting Preview

Lethal KO artist Subriel Matías is set to take on the undefeated Argentinian, Jeremías Ponce, in a bout with the vacant IBF Super Lightweight World Championship on the line.

Sporting a record of 18-1-0, Subriel Matias enters this highly anticipated Super Lightweight bout as a -400 favorite on Betway. An orthodox fighter with 18 KOs out of his 18 wins, the bookies are clearly favoring the power of Matias, despite his opponent’s impressive record. If you believe Matias is live to add another KO to his resume, Betway have the KO/TKO prop lined at -170.

Subriel Matias' speed, power, and output caused enough damage for his fight to be called after RD8. 📽: https://t.co/ESZjYa5J0J #MatiasJukembayev



Matias faces undefeated Jeremias Ponce for the vacant IBF World Super Light title this Saturday on @ShowtimeBoxing. #MatiasPonce pic.twitter.com/kcfKTK69Iz — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) February 20, 2023

However, while Matias has that touch of death, his opponent has a flawless 30-0 record, 20 of which need inside the distance. Jeremías Ponce is 26 years old, 4 years younger than Matias. He will also have a height advantage over the Puerto Rican. If these factors are enough to sway you to playing Ponce, Betway have his ML priced at +300.

Matias’ sole loss came via unanimous decision at the hands of ‎Petros Ananyan, although Matias would later manage to get a rematch, and finished Ananyan within nine rounds. But if you think Ponce has a chance of following Ananyan’s route to victory, then his decision prop is priced at a very enticing +650 on Betway.

Subriel Matias will take on Jeremias Ponce on Saturday 25th February 2023 at Armory in Minneapolis. The fight is scheduled for 12 rounds in the Super Lightweight division, for the vacant title. Also featured on the undercard are the following matchups:

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Joseph Adorno

Jamal James vs. Alberto Ignacio Palmetta

Kudratillo Abdukakhorov vs. Ve Shawn Owens.

Who do you favor in Subriel Matias vs. Jeremías Ponce?