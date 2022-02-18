Storm Eunice swiped through the London area on Friday morning/afternoon and did some notable damage to the famous O2 Arena in London. The roof of the dome has been largely shredded apart and has put into question the massive UFC London event taking place at the arena on March 19th.

More and more of the Dome is being shredded pic.twitter.com/EUgyH2ryvK — Ben Hubbard (@BJFHubbard) February 18, 2022

It is unclear whether or not anyone has been injured, with the venue yet to comment on the damage of the arena. However, a message on their website has confirmed tonight’s Fugees concert has been cancelled due to the damage from the storm.

There are some notable combat sports events that were expected to be held at the arena in the near future other than the UFC London event.

Lawrence Okolie is set to defend his WBO cruiserweight world championship against Michael Cieslak at the venue next Saturday, February 26 while Cage Warriors are also due to return to London on Friday, March 18 for the featherweight title unification rematch between Jordan Vucenic and Paul Hughes.

The following night will see the massive UFC London event take place where the likes of Tom Aspinall, Paddy Pimblett and more will be on hand for the UFC’s first event in London since March 2019. Hopefully, the damage will be repaired in time for the UFC’s long-awaited return to England.

Do you think the damage will be enough to move the UFC London event?

