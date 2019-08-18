Stipe Miocic Leads The Way In UFC 241 Fighter Salaries

UFC 241 took place last night (Sat. August 17, 2019) on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.
In the main event of the night, Stipe Miocic recaptured the heavyweight championship by knocking out Daniel Cormier in the fourth round of their matchup. Also, Nate Diaz returned to the Octagon and took home a unanimous decision victory over Anthony “Showtime” Pettis in the night’s co-main event.
And, of course, an epic middleweight contest between heavy-hitters Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa went down, where the Brazilian emerged victorious via decision. Now, the fighter salaries have been released from the UFC 241 PPV.
Check out the full list below. (via MMA Junkie)
- Stipe Miocic: $750,000 (no win bonus)
def. Daniel Cormier: $500,000
- Nate Diaz $250,000 (no win bonus)
def. Anthony Pettis: $155,000
- Paulo Costa $120,000 (includes $60,000 win bonus)
def. Yoel Romero: $150,000
- Sodiq Yusuff $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus)
def. Gabriel Benitez: $40,000
- Derek Brunson $190,000 (includes $95,000 win bonus)
def. Ian Heinisch: $25,000
- Khama Worthy $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus)
def. Devonte Smith: $23,000
- Cory Sandhagen $154,000 (includes $77,000 win bonus)
def. Raphael Assuncao: $79,000
- Drakkar Klose $56,000 (includes $28,000 win bonus)
def. Christos Giagos: $28,000
- Casey Kenney $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus)
def. Manny Bermudez: $20,000
- Hannah Cifers $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus)
def. Jodie Esquibel: $10,000
- Kyung Ho Kang $44,000 (includes $22,000 win bonus)
def. Brandon Davis: $21,000
- Sabina Mazo $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus)
def. Shana Dobson: $12,000
What do you think about the UFC 241 fighter salaries?
