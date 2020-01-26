Stipe Miocic Willing To ‘Put On A Clinic’ On Francis Ngannou Again

Spread the word!













Stipe Miocic is all clear to return to the Octagon. Miocic suffered an eye injury during his last outing with Daniel Cormier last year, in which he finished “DC” to avenge his knockout loss from 2018, and recapture the UFC heavyweight championship.

Now, after a few months of recovery, Miocic is ready to get back to work, with a trilogy bout with Daniel Cormier expected this year. However, Miocic isn’t going to rush things, as he wants to make sure he’s fully comfortable to fight before signing on the dotted line. Speaking at the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards, Miocic was asked about doing a trilogy with Cormier next. Miocic responded by suggesting a Cormier trilogy might not be his next fight after all.

In fact, Miocic mentioned rematching Francis Ngannou, who has more than earned a heavyweight title opportunity at this point, saying he’d love to put on another “clinic’ against the feared knockout artist. (H/T The Body Lock MMA)

“That’s what he [White] says. He says a lot of things that are not true. It could be. Who knows? Whoever they want me to fight, honestly. I don’t really care. I’ll put on a clinic on Ngannou again.”

In 2018 Miocic and Ngannou headlined UFC 220 with a heavyweight title bout. Miocic was defending his title against a streaking Ngannou, who was riding a 10-fight win streak at the time, finishing all of his UFC opponents with ease. However, Miocic was able to survive the initial onslaught brought on by Ngannou, wrestling him to a decision win after five rounds.

The victory not only marked a big win for Miocic, but a record title defense, as the Cleveland star became the first-ever heavyweight champion to successfully defend the UFC heavyweight title three times.

