Stipe Miocic: I’m Not Here To Make Friends, I’m Here To Fight

Stipe Miocic isn’t looking to preserve any friendships at UFC 226 next weekend (Sat. July 7, 2018).

The 35-year-old will defend his UFC heavyweight title against light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier in the main event. Cormier has the opportunity to become just the second fighter ever to hold two UFC titles simultaneously.

Both Miocic and Cormier have been coaching opposite one another on The Ultimate Fighter 27 (TUF) the past few weeks, and seem to be rather friendly with one another.

Miocic won the heavyweight strap back in May of 2016 with a crushing first-round knockout over Fabricio Werdum. He has successfully defended his title against the likes of Alistair Overeem, Junior dos Santos, and Francis Ngannou. Statistically, he is the most successful heavyweight champion in UFC history, being the only man to ever be able to defend the strap more than two times.

The part-time firefighter recently vowed to retire as heavyweight champion and is extremely confident nobody else will be the division’s champion while he is still active.

Miocic recently spoke to MMA Weekly about his upcoming meeting with DC. Despite his friendly nature with Cormier on TUF, Miocic warned that once the cage door closes on July 7th it’s going to be all business from there:

“It’s business,” Miocic said. “I always want the best for him, but unfortunately, he’s gotta fight me though. It’s business. Like I said, that’s what I signed up for. “I’m not here to make friends, I’m here to fight.”