Stipe Miocic Hints He’s Ready To Compete Soon

Miocic Return Close To Being Finalized?

It looks like we might have some fight news involving Stipe Miocic.

The heavyweight champion hasn’t competed since August when he regained his title following a come-from-behind victory over Daniel Cormier at UFC 241.

He has since undergone eye surgery and is currently dealing with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as a frontline worker. As a result, he has also received criticism from many, including Cormier, for not having his next fight booked yet and holding the division up.

Miocic was expected to defend his title against Cormier in a trilogy fight in the summer. However, the Cleveland native has been against competing during the pandemic as he won’t be able to have a proper training camp with his gym being closed due to Ohio stay-at-home orders. It reached a point where UFC president Dana White even hinted at stripping him if he didn’t compete.

However, Miocic remained firm in his stance and there appears to be progress made based on his latest social media post.

“The time has come. Who’s ready!?#SM #AndStil”

One should expect updates soon on when a potential trilogy with Cormier will be taking place.

Do you think we’ll see Miocic vs. Cormier III in the near future?