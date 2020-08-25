UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is confident he will “dominate” Francis Ngannou if they fight for a second time.

Miocic successfully defended his title in a trilogy fight against Daniel Cormier at UFC 252 on August 15. The 38-year-old picked up a unanimous decision win over his biggest rival in the main event of the evening. Immediately after the event UFC boss Dana White revealed Ngannou would get the next shot at Miocic, he said.

“Francis is definitely next I mean you can’t jump over Francis, Francis has been out there destroying everybody and if you look at how long ago it was that he got that title shot he’s working his way back, it belongs to Francis Ngannou.”

Miocic seemed to agree with White’s notion that Ngannou has earned another heavyweight title shot after he previously fought Stipe for the belt 2018 and was unsuccessful, losing a unanimous decision to the two-time champion. Since then he has won four of his last five all coming via knockout in the first round.

“Ngannou has definitely shown a lot better stuff since the first fight,” Miocic told ESPN. “He’s knocking everyone out in the first round. He’s just on a tear.”

Despite the Cameroonian’s great form Miocic is confident he will get the win again in a remathc, he said.

“It doesn’t matter. The same thing is gonna happen. Same result. There’s no difference that’s gonna happen. I’m gonna win and dominate.”

Do you think Stipe Miocic will be able to beat Francis Ngannou for a second time?