Stephen Thompson Reveals Training with Georges St-Pierre: ‘Never Afraid to Get Smashed’

Stephen Thompson has spoken about his experience of training with one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, Georges St-Pierre.

In the world of mixed martial arts, Stephen Thompson is an absolute treasure. He is considered to be one of the friendliest fighters to have ever fought in the sport, and beyond that, he’s also one of the most entertaining to watch when he’s given a dance partner who wants to play ball and strike.

Stephen Thompson deserves a lot of respect for how he’s been able to bring his karate style into the MMA landscape. Beyond that, he’s also taken on some of the best of his generation, and he’s often incredibly competitive with them.

Someone else who had a reputation for being a nice guy was Georges St-Pierre. In a recent interview, Stephen Thompson spoke fondly of their time training together.

Stephen Thompson reflects on training with Georges St-Pierre

“He was the best guy in the room—but he always comes in with an empty cup, always ready to learn and not afraid to get smashed.

“He never had a problem with getting thrown around or learning something new. The way he came into the gym, the way he trained with everybody else—it wasn’t like, ‘Let me get mine and bolt.’ It was like, ‘Let’s train together, and afterward, let me show you something.”

In their respective primes, it would’ve been fascinating to see Stephen Thompson and Georges St-Pierre collide. They both have such unique and interesting styles, and it feels as if we’re losing more fighters with their kind of approach to MMA being a respectful discipline.

Either way, we’re just happy that we’ve had the chance to see them compete for so long – and we hope to see them do great things in the future.