It’s no secret that Stephen Thompson wants to face Kamaru Usman next. However, Colby Covington is another option that interests him.

Thompson has made it clear in recent days that he wants to face Usman next for the welterweight title. However, if Jorge Masvidal ends up getting a rematch with the champion as reported, “Wonderboy” will have to fight someone else to all but guarantee him getting the next shot.

So who does he want?

“If I don’t get Usman next, man, give me anybody,” Thompson told Submission Radio. “Give me Colby. Give me Leon Edwards if he wins [against Belal Muhammad]. Give me Nate Diaz, cause I know he’s taking about coming back in April and May wanting to fight at 170. I would love that fight, man.”

All of those would certainly be great matchups, especially Covington given his persona in comparison to Thompson.

However, Thompson is not a fan of the heel persona of Covington and even went as far as saying he wanted to poke the latter in the eye.

But as far as fighting is concerned, Thompson would love to test himself against Covington.

“I hear as a person he’s actually a really nice guy, but his persona I don’t like,” Thompson explained. “I think it’s kind of cringe. He really doesn’t… it comes across he really doesn’t mean what he’s saying, and sometimes he can get a little too personal with people. And it’s like, come on, man, you’re kind of going below the belt there. So, I don’t like his persona. Now, him as a legit human being, I hear he’s a great guy. But his UFC persona, I just want to poke him in the eye, and like, stop it, dude. Stop. So, that’s just me.

“I would love that fight though. I think it’s a great test before I fight for the title. To test my takedown defense against a guy like that, and my cardio. I’m known for my cardio. I don’t get tired, man. The last time anybody thought I was getting tired was the Matt Brown fight, and it was due to a weight cut. And I’ve got that down packed ever since then. So, I think that would be a fun fight for sure, man. I think I would piece him up. I know my striking is a lot better than Usman’s. So, if I stuff that shot – and I’ve fought some very good wrestlers in the UFC, and I would love that fight as well.”

There would certainly be no denying “Wonderboy” of a title shot if he was to get past Covington.

Who would win in a Covington vs. Thompson fight?



