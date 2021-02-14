Stephen Thompson decided to shoot his shot following UFC 258.

Kamaru Usman successfully defended his welterweight title following an impressive third-round TKO win over Gilbert Burns in the UFC 258 headliner on Saturday night.

With the win, Usman came out on top against another top contender in the welterweight division and if he keeps it up, he could be on his way to becoming one of the greatest fighters of all time.

However, one fighter he is yet to face is former title challenger Thompson who called for a fight with Usman following the event.

“Well seeing as how I’m the only guy in the top 5 that Usman hasn’t fought yet….I guess I’m next…makes sense right? Great performance @USMAN84kg ! #ufc258”

Well seeing as how I’m the only guy in the top 5 that Usman hasn’t fought yet….I guess I’m next…makes sense right? Great performance @USMAN84kg ! #ufc258 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) February 14, 2021

Thompson is on a two-fight winning streak following impressive victories over Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal and it certainly wouldn’t be the worst thing to have him challenge for the title, especially with plans for Colby Covington to face Leon Edwards.

However, with Usman calling for a fight with Jorge Masvidal, it’s possible “Wonderboy” will need at least one more win.

What do you think of Thompson facing Usman next?