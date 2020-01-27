Stephen A. Smith Responds To Conor McGregor’s Apology Request

Spread the word!













Sport broadcaster Stephen A Smith got himself in hot water with the MMA community during the aftermath of UFC 246. Speaking post-fight he bashed Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone labeling him a quitter. He also claimed we had learned nothing about Conor McGregor from the fight which lasted just 40 seconds. This prompted huge backlash from the MMA community including Joe Rogan and McGregor himself who demanded an apology. The controversial sports presenter has now responded to the Irishman’s requests via social media. Speaking on Twitter, he replied directly to McGregor in several tweets which said.

“Sir, mich (much) respect to the great . My recollection on what I said is “That’s the way it looked.” Cowboy Cerrone is a perennial top-10 fighter. Much respect to him for the lengthy career he has had. Wishing him nothing but the best. But I don’t think it’s unfair to..

“..say that more than 40-seconds was expected from as tough of an SOB as he is, Conor McGregor. Nor do I think it’s wrong to assume that there’s no way that’s 40-second fight would take place w/ you vs Nurmegamedov or Masvidal. We expected more than what we got. Props to YOU for..

“…that. But to know how tough Cowboy is, lots of fans like myself expected more and I don’t think @joerogan is right to question my knowledge about a fight just because I wasn’t satisfied with what I saw. I said what I said and I meant it. It’s possible to do that and still have…

“Tremendous respect for you Conor McGregor, along with @joerogan. Both of you are fantastic for the @UFC. I wouldn’t enjoy it nearly as much without the both of you. I wish you both prosperity in the future. But we clearly disagree about Cowboy’s performance on Jan.18.#RESPECT.”

Sir, mich respect to the great @TheNotoriousMMA. My recollection on what I said is “That’s the way it looked.” Cowboy Cerrone is a perennial top-10 fighter. Much respect to him for the lengthy career he has had. Wishing him nothing but the best. But I don’t think it’s unfair to.. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 26, 2020

say that more than 40-seconds was expected from as tough of an SOB as he is, @TheNotoriousMMA. Nor do I think it’s wrong to assume that there’s no way that’s 40-second fight would take place w/ you vs Nurmegamedov or Masvidal. We expected more than what we got. Props to YOU for.. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 26, 2020

that. But to know how tough Cowboy is, lots of fans like myself expected more and I don’t think @joerogan is right to question my knowledge about a fight just because I wasn’t satisfied with what I saw. I said what I said and I meant it. It’s possible to do that and still have… — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 26, 2020

Tremendous respect for you @TheNotoriousMMA, along with @joerogan. Both of you are fantastic for the @UFC. I wouldn’t enjoy it nearly as much without the both of you. I wish you both prosperity in the future. But we clearly disagree about Cowboy’s performance on Jan.18.#RESPECT — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 26, 2020

Is Stephen A Smith fit to be a part of the UFC/ESPN broadcast team?