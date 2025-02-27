Stamp Fairtex vs. Denice Zamboanga Title Fight Headlines ONE 173 in Denver on August 1

Stamp Fairtex is headed back to the United States!

In a blockbuster announcement made by ONE Championship, the promotion will return to the U.S. on Friday, August 1 for ONE 173 emanating from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. In the main event of the evening, returning ONE atomweight world champion Stamp Fairtex will put her 26 pounds of gold on the line against interim atomweight queen Denice Zamboanga.

Stamp was originally scheduled to defend her title against Zamboanga in June at ONE 167, but a knee injury forced her to bow out of the bout. Zamboanga ultimately remained on the card and scored a dominant decision victory over Noelle Grandjean.

Zamboanga sets the stage for a clash with Stamp Fairtex

With Stamp undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus, ONE booked an interim atomweight showdown between Zamboanga and Alyona Rassohyna—one of only two women to defeat Stamp in MMA competition under the ONE Championship banner.

Meeting at ONE Fight Night 27 in January, Zamboanga finished Rassohyna in the second round via TKO to claim her first ONE world title and set the stage for a long-awaited clash with her former training partner.

Zamboanga is 7-2 in ONE and sitting on a four-fight win streak with wins over Lin Heqin, Julie Mezabarba, Grandjean, and of course, Alyona Rassohyna.

Stamp, on the other hand, has not competed since folding Ham Seo Hee with a body shot in the third round of their ONE Fight Night 14 title tilt in September 2023 to claim the ONE atomweight world title. Overall, she’s 14-4 in ONE and is the only fighter in promotional history to capture championships in Muay Thai, kickboxing, and mixed martial arts.

No other bouts have been announced for ONE’s return to The Mile High City, but stay tuned to the promotion’s official website for more details regarding the fight card as they become available.

According to the website, pre-sale ticket sign-up for ONE 173: Denver opened on Thursday, February 27, and those who register will get exclusive access to the best seats in the house beginning on Friday, March 7.