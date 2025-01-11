Denice Zamboanga Smashes Alyona Rassohyna, Sets Stage for Title Unification Clash with Stamp Fairtex – ONE Fight Night 27 Highlights

Filipina fan favorite Denice Zamboanga finally climbed to the top of the atomweight mountain at ONE Fight Night 27 on Prime Video.

Returning to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for ONE Championship’s first event of 2025, Zamboanga scored a sensational second-round TKO against the returning Ukrainian standout Aloyna Rassohyna to claim the interim ONE atomweight world championship.

As expected, Rassohyna frequently shot in and attempted to utilize her world-class grappling skills against the well-rounded Zamboanga. However, it was ‘The Menace’ who managed to get the upper hand on the mat, often stifling Rassohyna’s takedown attempts and putting herself into an advantageous position.

Things came to a head in the final seconds of the second round with Zamboanga secured side control in the corner of the ring and began reigning down a bevy of brutal elbows that eventually forced referee Herb Dean to step in and call for the stoppage with just 13 seconds left in the round.

Official Result: Denice Zamboanga def. Alyona Rassohyna via TKO (ground-and-pound) at 4:47 of Round 2 to win the interim ONE atomweight MMA world championship.

For her dominant showing, Zamboanga earned a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong. ‘The Menace’ also etched her name into the MMA history books as the first-ever Filipina mixed martial arts world champion.

Next, Zamboanga will look to trade in her interim title for undisputed gold when she faces the reigning ONE atomweight MMA queen, Stamp Fairtex, later this year.

Check out highlights from Denice Zamboanga vs. Alyona Rassohyna at ONE Fight Night 27:

Second round buzzer beater TKO for Denice Zamboanga.



Emotional scenes as she becomes the first Filipina MMA champion in ONE Championship.#ONEFightNight27 pic.twitter.com/Eawa8L56hp — Nick Atkin (@nicatkinONE) January 11, 2025