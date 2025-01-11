Denice Zamboanga Smashes Alyona Rassohyna, Sets Stage for Title Unification Clash with Stamp Fairtex – ONE Fight Night 27 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Denice Zamboanga Smashes Through Alyona Rassohyna, Sets Stage for Title Unification Clash with Stamp Fairtex - ONE Fight Night 27 Highlights

Filipina fan favorite Denice Zamboanga finally climbed to the top of the atomweight mountain at ONE Fight Night 27 on Prime Video.

Returning to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for ONE Championship’s first event of 2025, Zamboanga scored a sensational second-round TKO against the returning Ukrainian standout Aloyna Rassohyna to claim the interim ONE atomweight world championship.

Gg A 2WsAAcYdW

As expected, Rassohyna frequently shot in and attempted to utilize her world-class grappling skills against the well-rounded Zamboanga. However, it was ‘The Menace’ who managed to get the upper hand on the mat, often stifling Rassohyna’s takedown attempts and putting herself into an advantageous position.

READ MORE:  Why Paige VanZant Walked Away from the UFC: 'Careers Are Short, I’m Going Where the Money Is'

Things came to a head in the final seconds of the second round with Zamboanga secured side control in the corner of the ring and began reigning down a bevy of brutal elbows that eventually forced referee Herb Dean to step in and call for the stoppage with just 13 seconds left in the round.

Gg KCtpbsAA1P D

Official Result: Denice Zamboanga def. Alyona Rassohyna via TKO (ground-and-pound) at 4:47 of Round 2 to win the interim ONE atomweight MMA world championship.

For her dominant showing, Zamboanga earned a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong. ‘The Menace’ also etched her name into the MMA history books as the first-ever Filipina mixed martial arts world champion.

READ MORE:  'Joe Rogan Thinks UFC Will Pay It’: Daniel Cormier Weighs in on Jon Jones’ $30 Million Request
Gg KCKYasAA2wks

Next, Zamboanga will look to trade in her interim title for undisputed gold when she faces the reigning ONE atomweight MMA queen, Stamp Fairtex, later this year.

Check out highlights from Denice Zamboanga vs. Alyona Rassohyna at ONE Fight Night 27:

READ MORE:  Denice Zamboanga Hopes to Inspire as She Aims to Become the First Filipina MMA World Champion

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts