Stamp Fairtex Is Back – Next Fight Officiailly Announced

Stamp Fairtex, the renowned former champion in three combat sports under the ONE Championship banner, is set to make her much-anticipated return to the ring after a prolonged absence due to injury. She is scheduled to compete at ONE 173 on November 16, facing former K-1 world champion Kana Morimoto in an atomweight kickboxing bout, marking her first competitive appearance since her knee injury sidelined her for nearly two years.

Stamp Fairtex Next Fight Booked

Stamp last competed in September 2023, when she captured the ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Title with a knockout victory over Ham Seo Hee. Her championship reign was interrupted after sustaining a severe knee injury – a torn meniscus – during training. The injury forced her out of her scheduled title defenses, including high-profile bouts against Denice Zamboanga and Xiong Jing Nan. Stamp’s rehabilitation was complicated by a setback that required her to pause her training and led to further delays in her return.

Recognizing the need for a full recovery and not to impede the division, Stamp made the decision to relinquish her atomweight MMA title, allowing Zamboanga to rise as champion in her stead. Throughout her rehabilitation, Stamp remained focused on achieving 100 percent fitness before agreeing to any new fight commitments, emphasizing the importance of not risking long-term damage for a premature return. She detailed her recovery progress in interviews, noting incremental improvements in knee strength and expressing optimism about competing again toward the end of 2025.

Stamp Fairtex vs. Kana Morimoto

Her return bout will not be in mixed martial arts, but in the sport where she previously held a ONE World Title: atomweight kickboxing. Stamp is set to take on Kana Morimoto, who herself earned a title shot earlier this year but was defeated by reigning champion Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom. The matchup is scheduled for November 16 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Stamp’s decision to compete in kickboxing for her comeback aligns with her stated intention to reestablish her presence in the striking arts before pursuing any efforts to reclaim her MMA championship. A victory over Kana could set Stamp on a path back to the top of the kickboxing division, while also serving as a vital confidence booster after her challenging recovery.

ONE 173 is also set to feature a headline fight between Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Yuki Yoza.