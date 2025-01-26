MMA Star Stamp Fairtex Graduates with a Bachelor’s Degree and Gold Medal Distinction

The Thai MMA star Stamp Fairtex has added another accolade to her illustrious career, earning a bachelor’s degree in Digital Marketing. Graduating from the Faculty of Management and Accounting with distinction earlier today, Stamp was awarded a gold medal for academic excellence.

Stamp Fairtex Graduates with Bachelor’s Degree

Stamp Fairtex is the first-ever three-sport world champion in ONE Championship, she has already secured her place in combat sports history earning world titles in Muay Thai, Kickboxing, and MMA. Her career began in Muay Thai at just five years old, when she initially took up the sport to defend herself from bullies. By age six, she had already achieved her first victory via knockout. After a brief hiatus from the sport due to limited opportunities for women, Stamp returned at 18, joining the prestigious Fairtex Gym in Pattaya.

Her rise in combat sports includes capturing the ONE Atomweight Kickboxing and Muay Thai World Titles in 2018 and 2019, respectively, before transitioning to MMA. In 2023, she made history again by claiming the ONE Atomweight MMA World Title, becoming a three-sport world champion.

Stamp’s journey hasn’t been without setbacks. In May 2024, she suffered a torn meniscus during training, which forced her to withdraw from two major title bouts and required surgery and months of rehabilitation. Despite the challenges, Stamp has remained resilient, focusing on recovery.

On Instagram, Stamp Fairtex announced she had earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Management Science and Accountancy, majoring in Digital Marketing, and received a Gold Medal for Academic Excellence.

As she prepares for her return to competition in mid-2025, Stamp Fairtex stands as a role model for balancing professional and personal success. Congratulations to Stamp Fairtex on her well-deserved academic achievement and her ongoing legacy as a trailblazer in combat sports.