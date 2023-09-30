Prior to the ONE Fight Night 14 main event between Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee, reigning atomweight queen Angela Lee announced her retirement from mixed martial arts, turning the evening’s headliner into a battle for the now-vacant ONE atomweight world championship.

The first round was the definition of a feeling-out round with both women not offering much in the way of offense, but the action began to pick up in the second with Stamp beginning to target the body of Ham with a series of kicks. With two minutes to go in the round, Stamp begins to unload an onslaught of kicks, but Ham strikes back with a straight left that sits Stamp down. Ham moves in and secures the top position. Stamp stays busy off her back and locks in an arm bar, but Ham is ultimately saved by the second round bell.

Ham Seo Hee comes out aggressive in the third, pressing Stamp to the fence, but the Thai sensation is able to separate and circle away before unleashing a hellish right hand straight to the body that folded Ham. Sensing the end, Stamp moves in and delivers an onslaught of strikes that puts Ham on the canvas, forcing the referee to step in and call for the stoppage.

Official Result: Stamp Fairtex def. Ham Seo Hee via TKO (strikes) at 1:04 of Round 3 to become the undisputed ONE atomweight world champion.

