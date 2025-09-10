Squirrel Meat 101: How to Grill Squirrel for a Backyard Feast – Corey Anderson

Corey Anderson, former UFC and PFL light heavyweight contender, described his rural lifestyle and hunting practices during a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show. Anderson owns a 200-acre property in Indiana adjacent to a 500-acre neighboring crop field, where he combines modern amenities with traditional hunting to manage wildlife and source food.

Corey Anderson on Eating Squirrels

Anderson detailed his hunting setup and motivations. He said:

“I have a hot tub, cold plunge, sauna on my back deck. I can sit in peace at night, see stars, planes going over. I grab a rifle and start shooting squirrels, shooting targets… We got squirrels the size of coyotes in Indiana – they be eating up my wife’s garden.”

He noted that squirrel populations can threaten garden plots, prompting him to cull specimens and incorporate them into his meals. On preparing squirrel meat, Anderson explained that squirrel flesh cooks much like chicken.

“You can eat squirrels. You can make them stew, put them on the grill, smoke them out. It’s like chicken but comes off the bone like chicken. I prefer rabbit because I’m more used to it.” He contrasted squirrel with rabbit, which he has greater experience cooking, but affirmed that both are viable protein sources for home cooks willing to process wild game.

Hunting

Deer hunting represents another major focus for former UFC star Anderson. “Deer are everywhere. I’m a big deer hunter… Opening day of deer season is September 13th. That’s a holiday in the hunting community.” Indiana’s official deer season typically opens in mid-September, offering archery, firearm, and muzzleloader opportunities for licensed hunters. Anderson highlighted the communal aspect of opening day, likening it to a holiday that brings hunters together.

Describing bowhunting, Anderson emphasized the mental discipline it requires. “Hunting with a bow is an art. You have to be stealthy, move slow enough so the deer can’t see you or smell you. It’s like fighting. You have to practice every day. It’s therapy for my mind.” He compared the patience, focus, and physical control needed for effective bowhunting to aspects of combat sports training, framing it as both a skill and a mental reset.