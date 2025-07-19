Corey Anderson Elbows His Way to TKO Victory Over Denis Goltsov – PFL Africa 1 Highlights

Corey Anderson made easy work of Denis Goltsov in his Professional Fighters League debut at PFL Africa 1 on Saturday.

After getting tagged with a series of jabs from Golstov, Anderson looked to close the distance and clinch up with the 44-fight veteran. The strategy appeared to pay dividends as Golstov surrendered a takedown late in the round and took some big deep breaths while walking back to his still.

It was more of the same in the second as Anderson landed an all-too-easy takedown near the halfway point of the round and immediately moved into mount. After dropping some 12-to-6 elbows, Goltsov finally moved, forcing Andersion to take side control. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough as ‘Overtime’ proceeded to unleash another onslaught of elbows, forcing the referee to step in and call for the stoppage.

Official Results: Corey Anderson def. Denis Goltsov via TKO (ground-and-pound) at 3:28 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Corey Anderson vs. Denis Goltsov at PFL Africa 1:

Corey Anderson with the 2nd Round TKO!#PFLCapeTown 🇿🇦 | TODAY | Grand Arena, GrandWest | Cape Town, South Africa | 🇺🇸 2pm on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/Yi4lCZuUYV — PFL (@PFLMMA) July 19, 2025