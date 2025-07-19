Corey Anderson Elbows His Way to TKO Victory Over Denis Goltsov – PFL Africa 1 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Corey Anderson Elbows His Way to TKO Win Over Denis Goltsov - PFL Africa 1 Highlights

Corey Anderson made easy work of Denis Goltsov in his Professional Fighters League debut at PFL Africa 1 on Saturday.

After getting tagged with a series of jabs from Golstov, Anderson looked to close the distance and clinch up with the 44-fight veteran. The strategy appeared to pay dividends as Golstov surrendered a takedown late in the round and took some big deep breaths while walking back to his still.

It was more of the same in the second as Anderson landed an all-too-easy takedown near the halfway point of the round and immediately moved into mount. After dropping some 12-to-6 elbows, Goltsov finally moved, forcing Andersion to take side control. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough as ‘Overtime’ proceeded to unleash another onslaught of elbows, forcing the referee to step in and call for the stoppage.

READ MORE:  PFL Africa 1: Bantamweight and Heavyweight Tournament Results From Cape Town

Official Results: Corey Anderson def. Denis Goltsov via TKO (ground-and-pound) at 3:28 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Corey Anderson vs. Denis Goltsov at PFL Africa 1:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts