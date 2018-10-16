Chael Sonnen Is ‘Heartbroken’ After Loss To Fedor Emelianenko

Over this past weekend (Sat. October 13, 2018) Chael Sonnen suffered a heartbreaking loss at Bellator 208.

In the semi-finals of Bellator’s Heavyweight Grand Prix Tournament, Fedor Emelianenko defeated “The American Gangster” via first-round TKO. Fedor will advance to the tournament finals to face Ryan Bader, and crown a new Bellator heavyweight champion.

After his losing effort, Sonnen spoke to “The MMA Hour” to offer his reaction to the loss. Sonnen noted that everything hurt him physically at the moment, and emotionally, he feels heartbroken (via MMA Fighting):

“Physically, everything hurts,” said Sonnen. “[Emelianenko] hit me with a missile about five-seconds in. That one still hurts a little bit. But other than that, I am doing well…My teeth are okay. “If I had one wish going into a fight, aside from serious injury, it’s that I won’t lose a tooth. I had that same wish since I started this when I was 19 years old. “But, yes they are all intact. Emotionally, I get heartbroken about these things. From a competitive standpoint, I have dedicated my whole life to this since I was nine years old and I would have started earlier if my dad would have let me. “He wouldn’t let me start until I was nine. It hurts. It hurts really bad that you don’t get those moments back.”

Sonnen has shared the cage and lost to legends of mixed martial arts (MMA) before. Those include names such as Anderson Silva (twice), Jon Jones, Tito Ortiz, and Rashad Evans. The heartbreaking feeling is no stranger to Sonnen. But at the end of the day, Sonnen believes this is what it means to be a fighter: