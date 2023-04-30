UFC bantamweight contender, Song Yadong has called for a fight with the current #2 ranked bantamweight challenger, Sean O’Malley off the back of his impressive fifth round TKO win over Ricky Simon in the main event of UFC Vegas 72 last night.

Yadong, who entered last night’s headlining clash against Simon as the #8 ranked bantamweight contender, managed to rebound to the winner’s enclosure with an eventual fifth round ground strikes TKO victory.

Headlining for the second time during his Octagon tenure, Yadong, 25, had suffered a doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat to surging contender, Cory Sandhagen last year, snapping his impressive winning rise.

Song Yadong calls for fight with Sean O’Malley next

Weighing up potential top-5 outings off the back of his triumph against Arizona native, Simon last night at the UFC Apex facility, Yadong called for a rematch with Marlon Vera, as wel las Montana striker, O’Malley – however, claims a fight with the latter is unlikely.

“So, I want to fight top-five fighters, even [Rob] Font, he’s six, right?” Song Yadong told assembled media following UFC Vegas 72. “He’s okay. Yeah, ‘Chito’ [Marlon] Vera, and Sean O’Malley. But they [the UFC] probably won’t give me Sean O’Malley, the UFC [will] protect him.”

“Yeah, whatever, just top five, my goal is to fight top five fighters this year,” Song Yadong continued.

Sidelined since UFC 280 back in October of last year, O’Malley, a product of Dana White’s Contender Series, managed to hand former undisputed bantamweight champion, Petr Yan a close, decision loss.

O’Malley, who has confirmed he will be fighting for a title in the bantamweight division in his next Octagon walk, was booted from the #1 rank at bantamweight back in March after Merab Dvalishvili landed a one-sided unanimous decision win over common-foe, Yan.

Prior to last night’s win over Simon, Yadong had landed notable Octagon wins over the likes of Marlon Moraes, Casey Kenney, and the above-mentioned, Marlon Vera.