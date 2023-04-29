Bouncing back to the winner’s enclosure off the back of a dominant loss of his own against Cory Sandhagen, Chinese bantamweight contender, Song Yadong retains his slot within the promotion’s top-10 rankings tonight against Ricky Simon — landing an eventual fifth round TKO victory in the main event of UFC Vegas 72.

Yadong, who had chalked up other notable victories over the likes of Marlon Vera, Casey Kenney, and former title challenger, Marlon Moraes during his Octagon tenure, managed to land a series of impressive, late knockdowns against Simon in both the third and fourth round of tonight’s short-notice main event clash.

Managing to clip Simon once more in the early goings of the fifth and final frame, Yadong, 25, flattened Simon to the Octagon canvas once again, before shoring up his victory with a series of follow-up ground strikes as referee, Herb Dern called a halt to the action.

Below, catch the highlights from Song Yadong’s win over Ricky Simon