UFC bantamweight contender, Song Yadong has revealed he has been experiencing triple vision ever since suffering his fourth round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 60 earlier this month. And is set to undergo a surgical procedure to address an orbital fracture.

Headlining for the first time under the UFC banner earlier this month, Yadong, who currently holds the #9 rank in the official bantamweight rankings, suffered an eventual fourth round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to perennial contender, Sandhagen, who had sliced him open with a series of elbows.

Song Yadong is set to go under the knife to address a fractured orbital

Seeing his impressive run of three victories halted, Song Yadong, who had only previously suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Kyler Philips in his Octagon tenure, revealed he suffered a fractured orbital in his headliner with Sandhagen, and had been experiencing triple vision.

“Since round two, I was seeing triple vision because of this orbital fracture,” Song Yadong posted on his Twitter account, accompanied by an x-ray image of his injury. “I was facing Cory (Sandhagen) in front of me. A titanium piece will put in for me next week, will come back tougher with the metal (closed fist emoji) (cat emoji).”

Since round 2, I was seeing triple vision because of this orbital fracture, I was facing three Cory in front of me. A titanium piece will put in for me next week, will come back tougher with the metal👊 pic.twitter.com/WVKZry3Vcl — Song Yadong (@SongYadongLFG) September 28, 2022

Following the impressive victory for Sandhagen, which snapped a two-fight losing skid for the one-time interim title challenger, the former praised the toughness of Yadong throughout their main event clash.

“Song (Yadong) is a hell of a fighter,” Cory Sandhagen said. “I knew that he was going to be super tough. The guy hits really hard and he defended the takedowns really well. I think I was starting to figure him out as the fight was going on, so I was really looking forward to a fifth round.”

Prior to his loss to Colorado technician, Sandhagen, Yadong had chalked up victories over Julio Arce, Casey Kenney, Vince Morales, Marlon Vera, and former title chaser, Marlon Moraes to name a few.