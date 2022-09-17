Cory Sandhagen slices brutal cut on Song Yadong, forces doctor’s stoppage win – UFC Vegas 60 Highlights

UFC bantamweight contender, Cory Sandhagen has landed back inside the winner’s enclosure courtesy of a fourth round doctor’s stoppage win against the streaking, Song Yadong — forcing a victory after opening a ghastly cut on the Chinese striker’s left eyebrow in the main event of UFC Vegas 60.

Sandhagen, who entered tonight’s main event clash with Yadong off the back of a pair of losses to former division champions, T.J. Dillashaw, and Petr Yan, looked to retain his spot in the bantamweight top-5.

Last time out for Yadong, the Team Alpha MMA striker stopped former title challenger, Marlon Moraes with a one-sided first round knockout win earlier this year, landing his first main event outing under the promotional banner.

Likely dropping the opening round against an aggressive Yadong, Cory Sandhagen was even wobbled noticeably in the second frame in the early goings, however, managed to slice open the former with a beautifully timed step-in elbow.

Starting to take over in the subsequent frames, Sandhagen, who managed to fight supremely well offensively and defensively as Yadong pushed the pace in search of a fight saving finish, the latter was further sliced up in the third and fourth frames, as Sandhagen forced an eventual stoppage win.

Calling his shot following an impressive striking performance, Sandhagen staked his claim for rematches against either Aljamain Sterling, or the aforenoted, Dillashaw next — as well as offering to share the Octagon with either Marlon Vera, or Merab Dvalishvili to boot.

Below, catch the highlights from Cory Sandhagen’s striking win against Song Yadong