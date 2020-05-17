Song Yadong Edges Marlon Vera – UFC Florida Results

Spread the word!













Kicking off the UFC Florida main card is an exciting bantamweight tilt between Marlon Vera and Song Yadong.

Round 1: Vera starts off with a couple of leg kicks. Yadong responds with a right hand that is blocked. Yadong fires a low kick soon after. Vera blocks a head kick. Yadong blocks a body kick soon after. Yadong lands a stinging jab. Vera responds with a big leg kick. Yadong catches a body kick and has Vera clinched. They separate. They are starting to get more active now with both connecting. They clinch with Vera up against the fence. Vera reverses and Yadong is up against the fence now. The round comes to an end.

Round 2: Vera lands a body kick. Yadong responds with a right hand to which Vera lands a leg kick. Vera lands another leg kick. Yadong attempts a 1-2 which is blocked. He works the body soon after. Vera catches a body kick and loands up on Yadong up against the fence. Yadong lands a big right on the counter. Vera is advancing a lot more now. Yadong lands a nice shot to the body before connecting with a big right. Yadong catches a head kick but is unable to punish Vera. Vera connects with a knee and now has Yadong up against the fence again as he lands knees to the thigh. They start to brawl with elbows and punches before going back to the center of the Octagon. Vera lands a huge body shot. The round ends with them swinging.

Round 3: Vera lands a big knee. Yadong has him up against the fence now and lands a knee. Vera reverses and trips Yadong, almost getting into full mount. Vera rips the body as Yadong gets up and they separate. Yadong lands a big jab as Vera was attempting a leg kick. Yadong is gaining momentum and confidence now as he lands a left hook. They are brawling now as some fatigue is settling in. Vera lands a big knee to the body. Vera clinches him up against the fence before tripping him again. Yadong gets to his feet though. Vera sprawls on a Yadong takedown attempt and has his back now. Vera ends the fight with an acrobatic kick.

Official result: Song Yadong defeats Marlon Vera via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).