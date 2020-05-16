UFC Florida Results: Alistair Overeem Vs. Walt Harris

Spread the word!













LowKickMMA Will be bringing you UFC Florida results throughout tonight (Sat. 16th May, 2020) from Jacksonville, Florida.

In the main event of the evening, Alistair Overeem will attempt to get back into the winning column by defeating rising knockout artist Walt Harris in a five-round bout at heavyweight. The two were scheduled to face off last year but unfortunately, Harris had to withdraw due to personal issues seeing Jairzinho Rozenstruik take his place. Rozenstruik ended up defeating Overeem by knockout in the 5th round. This will be Harris’s return to the octagon following the tragic passing of his stepdaughter that saw him withdraw from the originally scheduled date. Harris is entering this bout with three wins and one draw in his last four fights with all those wins coming via way of KO/TKO.

UFC Florida Results:

Main Card (ESPN, 9 p.m ET)

Heavyweight: Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris

Preliminary Card (ESPN, 6 p.m ET)

Welterweight: Matt Brown vs. Miguel Baeza

Cortney Casey vs. Mara Romero Borella Heavyweight: Rodrigo Nascimento Ferreira vs. Don’tale Mayes