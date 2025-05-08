Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill recently spoke on the state of MMA fans in an interview with Helen Yee, where the former champ was very outspoken about what he believes is a problem with the sport’s fanbase and what he thinks needs to change. The former champion said the following:

“It’s crazy that this is the only professional sport outside of boxing where just losing one time and all of a sudden everything you’ve ever done is just gone out the window and discredited. It comes from people-these nerdy punks that just got bullied in high school, probably share their girls, and just talk, talk, talk. But you put them in the gym… they give it up. But they have the nerve to sit and talk about people going up against the most dangerous and skilled guys in the world. I just don’t respect that.” “The fanbase needs to change. You can’t call yourself a fan and sit up dogging the work that people put in, doing something you would never do yourself. Sit back, watch, be a fan, and shut the [expletive] up.”

Jamahal Hill is a fighter known for being a bit abrasive toward hate from fans and criticism from notable members of the MMA sphere.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 11: Jamahal Hill is seen on stage during the UFC 300 press conference at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Jamahal Hill will not back down, for or better or for worse.

Jamahal Hill is not backing down. He will likely remain at odds with fans who seek to antagonize him online. He has even pushed internet trolls to gym fights, promising cash rewards if they get the best of him. So, with this recent interview, it seems that the former champion is going to keep the same energy regardless of what happens going forward.