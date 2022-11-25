Sheymon Moraes rallies late to TKO Marlon Moraes, wins rematch at PFL 10

Sheymon Moraes evens the score with fellow Brazilian Marlon Moraes at PFL 10

The Professional Fighters League returns to us tonight, November 25, 2022, for PFL 10, headlined by a women’s lightweight championship encounter between two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison and no. 1 ranked Larissa Pacheco.

Co-headlining the event is a featherweight championship bout between Brendan Loughnane and Bubba Jenkins.

Headlining the preliminary card was a featherweight rematch between former WSOF bantamweight champion Marlon Moraes and fellow UFC veteran Sheymon Moraes.

Marlon stopped Sheymon in the third round of their first encounter back in 2015 via submission (rear naked choke) to defend his title for the second time. He became the first defeat on Sheymon’s record that night, and he’d go on to defend that very title three more times prior to joining the UFC’s roster.

Tonight, courtesy of Shane Burgos withdrawing from his scheduled meet with Marlon Moraes via injury, Sheymon Moraes got a chance to avenge the first defeat of his career, and he did just that.

After a strong start by Marlon, showing him handily and dominantly out-strike Sheymon throughout the first two rounds, Sheymon landed a vicious overhand right that dropped Marlon and had him hurt badly. Sheymon went in for the kill and swarmed the former champion, finishing him off 58 seconds into round three.

What a comeback by Sheymon Moraes 👏 #PFLWorldChampionship pic.twitter.com/Xn9lGFsUgS — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 26, 2022

It’s astonishing; their first fight ended in round three via submission, Marlon the victor, and their rematch ended in round three with a knockout, Sheymon the victor. You cannot write this. Does this set up a potential trilogy to take place in 2023?

Marlon Moraes (23-11-1) loses his PFL debut, as he’s now 1-6 in his last seven, all six defeats coming via knockout.

Sheymon Moraes (15-6) on the other hand improves to 4-1 in his last five with this comeback victory at PFL 10.

