Kayla Harrison dominated as you expected.

Taylor Guardado came out swinging early on in their women’s lightweight championship fight at PFL 10 on Wednesday night. However, it was all Harrison after that.

In the second round, Harrison took Guardado to the ground and mounted her as she was smothering her with strikes. Guardado did enough to survive only for Harrison to transition to an armbar.

Guardado defended initially before Harrison eventually sunk it in and got the tap.

Harrison is now a back-to-back PFL champion and $1 million richer.

Check out the highlights below:

What did you think of Harrison’s performance?