Amid links to an eventual clash with undefeated welterweight finishing ace, Shavkat Rakhmonov – Jack Della Maddalena has been suggested as the ideal opponent to welcome the Uzbekistan native back to the Octagon, after the Australian previously claimed he believed he could beat the former.

Rakhmonov, the current number six ranked welterweight contender, has been sidelined from active competition since he stopped Geoff Neal with a third round standing rear-naked choke back in March at UFC 295 – improving his stunning professional record to 17-0, retaining his blistering 100 per cent finishing rate to boot.

And expected to return at Noche UFC over the course of the weekend, the highly-touted, Shavkat Rakhmonov saw a pivotal clash with former interim middleweight title challenger, Kelvin Gastelum fall to the wayside amid an injury during sparring for the latter.

Shavkat Rakhmonov teases return at either UFC 294 or UFC 295

Not receiving a re-worked pairing for the Mexican Independence Day card, Rakhmonov appeared to be tuning in to watch the above-mentioned, Della Maddalena’s split decision win over Kevin Holland, posting “I’m still available for UFC 294 or UFC 295.” on his official X account.

I’m still available for UFC 294 or UFC 295 — Shavkat “Nomad” Rakhmonov (@Rakhmonov1994) September 17, 2023

In the midst of a stunning five fight winning spree, Rakhmonov, who has been widely tipped to contender for Octagon spoils in the future, has landed consecutive wins over Alex Oliveira, Michel Prazeres, Carlston Harris, Neil Magny, and the above-mentioned, Neal during his brief Octagon tenure.

And fans have immediately linked Rakhmonov to a potential comeback in November at Madison Square Garden against Australian talent, Della Maddalena – particularly after recent claims from the Aussie that he had the beating of the former.

“I think Shavkat (Rakhmonov) would be a good fight,” Jack Della Maddalena said. “I would like to test myself against him. I think I can beat him.” (H/T Essentially Sports)

