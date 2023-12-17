Shavkat Rakhmonov reveals ‘Very serious injury’ suffered ahead of Stephen Thompson fight, almost exited UFC 296

Shavkat Rakhmonov entered the cage at UFC 296 with a pre-existing injury, and it almost caused him to pull out of the fight with Stephen Thompson entirely.

The now 18-0 Rakhmonov continued his reign of domination this Saturday at UFC 296, but according to the young superstar: he almost pulled out of the fight. At the UFC 296 post-fight press conference, Rakhmonov himself via translator admitted to coming into the fight with a serious injury. He explained that he had injured his ankle, and it was a “very serious” injury that was bad enough to have him seriously considering withdrawing from the fight.

Instead of taking the safe route, and withdrawing: Shavkat Rakhmonov told the world how he wanted to roll the dice, and “take a gamble”.

Shavkat Rakhmonov gambles his streak, becoming the first to ever submit Stephen Thompson

“I had a very serious injury and I was even close to pulling out from the fight, but I decided to risk it all,” Shavkat Rakhmonov said via a translator on the UFC post-fight show, “And that’s why I didn’t kick it with my legs, just used my knees. But thank God, I got the victory.” (H/T MMA Fighting)

Now 18-0, and the first man to ever submit Stephen Thompson in his 13-year-long career: the sky is the limit for the ‘Nomad’. Doubtlessly looking to continue his climb, a top-ranked opponent is seemingly all that makes sense for the young superstar.

“Hopefully next time, with God’s willing, I’m going to be 100 percent. But it doesn’t matter,” Shavkat Rakhmonov said. “Whatever injury (I have), you know I’m going to fight to my last blood, until the last sip of blood, because I have to get a win.”

“Hopefully next time, with God’s willing, I’m going to be 100 percent. But it doesn’t matter,” Rakhmonov said. “Whatever injury [I have], you know I’m going to fight to my last blood, until the last sip of blood, because I have to get a win.”

What did you think of Shavkat Rakhmonov’s performance over Stephen Thompson at UFC 296?

Featured Image Credits to Embed from Getty Images