Shavkat Rakhmonov calls for title shot following stunning win over Geoff Neal at UFC 285: ‘Give me shot in Abu Dhabi’

The Kazakh-born athlete Shavkat Rakhmonov is fired up for his next Octagon showdown.

After an impressive victory at UFC 285 over Geoff Neal, ‘Nomad’ is picking his next bout location. On Twitter, the undefeated welterweight said:

“17:0, 100% finish rate. Actions speak louder than words. Give me title shot in Abu Dhabi card next @ufc”

17:0, 100% finish rate. Actions speak louder than words. Give me title shot in Abu Dhabi card next @ufc @danawhite 👊🏼🇰🇿 — Shavkat “Nomad” Rakhmonov (@Rakhmonov1994) March 5, 2023

Thus far in his MMA career, the 28-year-old Rakhmonov sports an unblemished record over 17 matches. The Kill Cliff FC trained fighter has won 9 of these via submission and 8 via knockout, with none going to a decision. Neal was a top-ten-ranked UFC welterweight when Rakhmonov defeated him via submission this past week. Now, ‘Nomad’ wants a title shot in Abu Dhabi.

Shavkat Rakhmonov and the welterweight title

The welterweight title will soon be settled as Leon Edward and Kamaru Usman battle in their trilogy match at the highly anticipated UFC 286. Afterwards, it is likely that Belal Muhammad will be next in line for a shot at the throne. The ambitious Shavkat Rakhmonov is looking to mark his place and become the next top contender in this busy division.

The UFC and Abu Dhabi have shared a rich history. The organization has put on marquee events in the city in the past. For example, in 2022, the lightweight title featuring Islam Makhachev facing Charles Oliveira was hosted there. UFC 251 with three title matches was held in Abu Dhabi. Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s retirement match was also hosted at this location.

Shavkat Rakhmonov is not only calling for a title shot, but he saying it will be an honor to compete in Abu Dhabi.