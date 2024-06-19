Video – UFC Saudi Arabia fighter Shara Magomedov breaks friend’s phone with a kick

ByCraig Pekios
Video - Undefeated UFC standout Shara Magomedov breaks his friends phone with a kick

Undefeated standout Shara Magomedov just added another knockout to his resume.

In a video clip shared by @DovySimuMMA on X, ‘Bullet’ was showing off some of his kicks as his friend filmed the spontaneous striking display on his iPhone. Unfortunately, Magomedov got a tad too close and ended up KO’ing his buddy’s mobile device.

Fortunately, Magomedov should have the coin to cover the cost of a new phone with him having a big fight this Saturday night in Saudi Arabia.

shara magomedov russia poses scale 853655698

Shara Magomedov goes for 13-0 at UFC Saudi Arabia

Emanating from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Magomedov will look to make it 13 straight when he squares off with Brazilian newcomer Joilton Lutterbach.

READ MORE:  Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen fight to a draw in uneventful boxing bout - Silva vs. Sonnen Highlights
joilton lutterbach

‘Peregrino’ brings with him a slew of experience, boasting a 38-10 with an incredible 14 wins by way of knockout and another 13 via submission. He has competed in some of the biggest combat sports promotions around the globe, including GLORY Kickboxing, BRAVE CF, PFL, Cage Warriors, and Shooto Brasil.

Lutterbach was also featured on the third season of The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil.

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts