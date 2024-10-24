Shara Magomedov Puts Bollywood in His Future Plans

Shara Magomedov has teased the idea of getting involved in Bollywood movies in the future.

In the last twelve months, Shara Magomedov has emerged as one of the most interesting prospects in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The 30-year-old is 14-0 and 3-0 in the UFC, with many believing he has what it takes to become a real contender at middleweight.

This weekend, he’s set to battle it out with Armen Petrosyan at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi. While Petrosyan is certainly an interesting opponent, Magomedov is one of the most talked about fighters in the division right now – and arguably the entire company.

It’s also been well-documented that Magomedov is starting to make his way into the world of acting. During a recent interview, he spoke about a recent acting role he took on – as well as what the future could hold.

Shara Magomedov wants Bollywood future

“I was told that I would be called to the premiere. I’m waiting for the premiere to happen. Hopefully, I’ll be able to get out there. But right now, as you can see, I have a very busy schedule as a fighter. I’m constantly training. I would maybe like to be in more movies, but I can only give about a month, right? Because everything else is training. Maybe, soon, at some point, I’ll be in other movies. Maybe even Bollywood.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

Shara Magomedov has the world at his feet right now. With that being said, in order to continue his upward trajectory, he needs to go out there and put on a real show in Abu Dhabi.

If he can get a decisive victory, there’s every chance that he’ll be given an even bigger name in his next outing. Either way, though, this is someone the rest of the division can’t ignore for much longer, no matter how much they try.