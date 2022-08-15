Breaking – Shane Burgos pens deal with the PFL following completion of UFC contract

Shane Burgos
Fan-favorite featherweight, Shane Burgos has confirmed his departure from the UFC following the completion of his contractual obligations with the organization at UFC Long Island last month against Charles Jourdain, penning a multi-fight deal with the PFL (Professional Fighters League).

The Bronx native, Burgos, who currently boasts a 15-3 professional record, departs the UFC in the midst of a two-fight winning run, most recently defeating fellow featherweight contender, Charles Jourdain in a barn burning majority decision success at UFC Long Island in July. 

Burgos, 31, confirmed his departure from the UFC this evening during an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, explaining how the deal the promotion had fielded to him was simply too good to turn down.

Debuting in the UFC back in December 2016, Shane Burgos, who had a notable penchant for competing in his home state of New York – landed in the Big Apple inside the Octagon on six separate occasions – securing wins in each of those six outings.

Prior to his success against Jourdain last month, Shane Burgos turned in another typical exciting matchup with Billy Quarantillo on the main card of UFC 268 last November at Madison Square Garden. 

The gritty featherweight contender has managed to land five separate knockout wins to go with further five submission victories, with five decision wins also notched.

Dropping just three defeats against perennial contenders, Calvin Kattar, Edson Barboza, and Josh Emmett during his UFC tenure – Burgos also managed to score triumphs against Tiago Trator, Charles Rosa, Godofredo Pepey, Kurt Holobaugh, as well as Cub Swanson, and Makwan Amirkhani. 

Shane Burgos will join a lengthy list of UFC alums to transition to the PFL

Weighing up a potential lightweight move in the future, Burgos will join the likes of Bubba Jenkins, Brendan Loughnane, Sheymon Moraes, Chris Wade, Lance Palmer, Boston Salmon, and Kyle Bochniak should he continue in his featherweight vein. 

Ross Markey
Aspiring mixed martial arts reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

