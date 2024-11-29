Shamil Musaev hands Magomed Umalatov first loss with crushing KO – PFL World Championship Highlights

Russian finisher, Shamil Musaev managed to retain his unbeaten professional record tonight in mixed martial arts — and stealing the ‘0’ from compatriot, Magomed Umalatov with a brutal third round knockout win in their welterweight tournament finale tonight at the PFL World Championships in Riyadh.

Musaev, who improves to 18-0-1 as a professional with tonight’s win, landed his twelfth career knockout to boot with his short left hook stoppage of fellow Russian star, Umalatov, handing him his first and only professional loss in mixed martial arts.

Booking himself a finale spot in the welterweight tournament against Umalatov, Musaev would best Logan Storley before twice beating Murad Ramazanov.

And snatching the welterweight tournament finale win tonight — as well as a $1,000,000 check to boot with his knockout of Umalatov — Musaev remains perfect in his run with the PFL so far.

Below, catch the highlights from Shamil Musaev’s knockout win over Magomedo Umalatov