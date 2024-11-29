Gadzhi Rabadanov Lands Brutal Third-Round Knockout of Brent Primus – PFL World Championship Highlights

Gadzhi Rabadanov put his world-class striking on display and scored an epic third-round knockout against former Bellator titleholder Brent Primus at the PFL World Championship in Riyadh.

Rabadanov got his ground game going right out of the gate, landing an early takedown on Primus and controlling the action on the mat. Primus went submission hunting from the bottom, searching for a guillotine and a gogoplata. Primus was unable to lock in a maneuver, but his offense from the bottom kept Rabadanov from accomplishing anything substantial on top.

Primus did a better job of fending off the takedown in the second, but Rabadanov connected with a right hook that sat Primus down just before the two-minute mark of the round. Rabadanov quickly followed him down to the mat and settled into Primus’ guard. Primus never made it back to his feet, essentially surrendering the round to Rabadanov.

It was more of the same in the third round with Rabadanov blasting Primus with a booming right hand that sent the ex-Bellator champion to the mat. This time, Rabadanov opted to stay on his feet, peppering Primus with leg kicks before letting him back up. Rabadanov clearly has a speed advantage over Primus and lands another heavy blow, this time a left hand.

Primus eats it, but Rabadanov comes right back with a combination that stiffens Primus on his feet. Rabadanov lands another right that sends Primus crashing to the canvas face first. Rabadanov lands one more shot on the ground before referee Keith Peterson can step in and call for the stoppage.

Official Result: Gadzhi Rabadanov def. Brent Primus via KO (strike) at 2:31 of Round 3.

Check out highlights from Brent Primus vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov at the pFL World Championship:

LETS GO! Round 1 up now!#PFLWorldChampionship

LIVE NOW ON ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/E3XztMHQBe — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 29, 2024

Brent Primus staying active to end the 1st round!#PFLWorldChampionship

LIVE NOW ON ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/9HUljk26BA — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 29, 2024

Gadzhi Rabadanov DROPS Primus early in the 2nd round!#PFLWorldChampionship

LIVE NOW ON ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/6YEJkSAQiH — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 29, 2024

FACE FIRST KO! #andNOW 2024 PFL Lightweight World Champion Gadzhi Rabadanov!!#PFLWorldChampionship

LIVE NOW ON ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/g6Ddy1VpMq — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 29, 2024