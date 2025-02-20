Shamil Erdogan Finishes Aung La N Sang Quickly With a Head Kick Knockout – ONE 171 Results

The middleweight rematch between Aung La N Sang and Shamil Erdogan at ONE 171: Qatar was one of the most anticipated bouts on the card. Taking place on February 20, 2025, at the Lusail Sports Arena, this high-stakes encounter featured a clash between a legendary veteran and an undefeated rising star.

Shamil Erdogan vs. Aung La N Sang Results

“The Burmese Python” Aung La N Sang entered the fight determined to avenge his previous loss to Erdogan at ONE 168 in Denver. The former two-division ONE World Champion had been on a three-fight winning streak before suffering a second-round TKO defeat to Erdogan in September 2024.

At 39 years old and nearing the twilight of his career, Aung La viewed this rematch as a critical opportunity to prove that he could still compete at the highest level. Training with elite wrestlers at Kill Cliff FC, he worked tirelessly to address the grappling deficiencies that Erdogan exploited in their first meeting.

Shamil Erdogan, undefeated with a perfect 10-0 record, came into the fight as one of the middleweight division’s most feared competitors. The Turkish-Dagestani wrestler had made an immediate impact in ONE Championship with dominant victories, including his win over Aung La in their first encounter. Known for his elite wrestling and powerful striking, Erdogan sought to solidify his position as the top contender by defeating Aung La once again.

Aung La was aiming for a knockout early throwing rear-side power punches and head kicks at his opponent. He ducked low and dodged right into a brutal head kick from Shamil Erdogan. Erdogan wins the bout quickly with a head kick knockout in round 1 at 0:28.