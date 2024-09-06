Aung La N Sang suffers brutal TKO loss against Dagestani standout Shamil Gasonov – ONE 168 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Aung La N Sang suffered his first TKO loss in more than a decade at ONE 168: Denver on Friday night.

Right out the gate, Erdogan wobbled Aung La with a right hand and quickly followed it up with a takedown that kept ‘The Burmese Python’ on the mat for much of the remainder of the opening round.

Erdogan put his striking skills on display in the opening moments of the second, landing a nice jab followed by a flurry of strikes that had Aung La on rubber legs. Still, Aung La stayed upright which prompted Erdogan to shoot in and secure another easy takedown. Once there, Aung La had little left in the tank. Erdogan poured it on, dropping a slew of ground-and-pound strikes that forced referee Herb Dean to step in and call for the stoppage.

Official Result: Shamil Erdogan def. Aung La N Sang via TKO (ground-and-pound) at 2:48 of Round 2.

Check Out highlights from Aung La N Sang vs. Shamil Erdogan at ONE 168:

