Heavyweight Showdown: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik Set for UFC’s Saudi Arabia Return

ByTimothy Wheaton
According to recent reports, the UFC is planning a heavyweight bout between Sergei Pavlovich and Jairzinho Rozenstruik for an upcoming event in Saudi Arabia. On February 1, 2025, at the Kingdom Arena. This event is known as UFC Fight Night 250.

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

This heavyweight bout sees two highly-ranked heavyweight contenders against one another, with Sergei Pavlovich currently ranked No. 4 and Rozenstruik at No. 9 in the UFC division. Sergei Pavlovich (18-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) is looking to bounce back after two consecutive losses, which halted his impressive six-fight knockout streak. Rozenstruik (14-5 MMA, 9-5 UFC), is riding a two-fight winning streak and has shown recent improvement in his performances. Both men are known for their knockout power, with a combined 28 knockouts in their 33 wins, 24 of which occurred in the first round.

UFC in Saudi Arabia

The February 1 event in Saudi Arabia will also feature a middleweight main event between Andre Muniz and Ikram Aliskerov.

Saudi Arabia has recently taken a strong interest in MMA. In 2023, Saudi-backed SRJ Sports Investments made a $100 million investment in the PFL, acquiring a minority stake.

The UFC recently signed a new deal to return to Saudi Arabia for multiple events, reportedly worth close to $40 million per event. This is a substantial increase from their previous $20 million deal.

Saudi Arabia has been hosting high-profile boxing matches and is looking to become a major hub for combat sports, rivaling traditional locations like Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi. The country has held several major boxing matches, including the “Battle of the Baddest” between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou in October 2023.

