Bryce Mitchell Defeats Said Nurmagomedov in Bantamweight Debut – UFC Abu Dhabi Highlights

Bryce Mitchell got back into the win column at UFC Abu Dhabi, grinding out a decision victory over Said Nurmagomedov in his bantamweight debut.

Mitchell put on pressure early and found some success in the clinch, but he ultimately paid for his aggressiveness, eating a perfectly-timed knee from Nurmagomedov at the three-minute mark of the opening round. The shot sat ‘Thug Nasty’ down, prompting the Dagestani to jump on top and land some ground strikes before settling into Mitchell’s guard.

Mitchell worked his way back up before the end of the round, but the knee from Nurmagomedov was likely enough to swing the scorecards in his favor.

Mitchell wasted no time shooting for a takedown in the second, getting Nurmagomedov to the mat and fishing for a kimura. Nurmagomedov defended and used the fence to reverse position, but neither fighter offered much in the way of offense throughout the round.

Thug Nasty’ shot in for a takedown almost immediately in the third, but he nearly paid the price, momentarily finding himself in a tight guillotine. Before long, he managed to reverse position, retaking top control near the fence. Mitchell was content to hold position through the remaining three minutes of the fight, securing himself a much-needed decision victory.

Official Result: Bryce Mitchell def. Said Nurmagomedov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From Bryce Mitchell vs. Said Nurmagomedov at UFC Abu Dhabi: