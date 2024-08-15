Sean Strickland has more women come forward supporting allegations against Tiki Ghosn

ByRoss Markey
Sean Strickland Has More Women Come Forward Supporting Allegations Against Tiki Ghosn

Following claims this week from former undisputed UFC middleweight champion, Sean Strickland which accused prominent mixed martial arts manager, Tiki Ghosn of engaging in inappropriate relationships, which included the assault of a woman on numerous occasions, as well as both encouraging and accepting sexual favors, the former claims more victims have come forward.

41884783086

Strickland, the current number one ranked middleweight challenger, most recently featured on the main card of UFC 302 earlier this year in New Jersey, landing a unanimous decision win over Paulo Costa – which has since earned him a rematch with the victor of this weekend’s UFC 305 title fight between former foes, Dricus du Plessis, and Israel Adesanya.

READ MORE:  ‘Stop searching for my willy’: Dricus du Plessis asks Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 305
tiki ghosn

However, earlier this week, the outspoken Strickland came forward – accusing the previously mentioned, Ghosn of assaulting a female fighter on numerous occasions, having spoken with the alleged victim’s father.

“So, Tiki, what I say to you is, if you want to sue me for slander, defamation – I’m not slandering you, I’m not making this up,” Sean Strickland said in a video released, claiming he had spoken to the alleged victim’s father. “This is what was told to me by the girl’s father. If you want to sue me, I will crowd fund this, and we will go to court, and I will fight you.”

READ MORE:  Israel Adesanya reacts as Sean Strickland confirmed as number one contender after UFC 305: 'I like it'

Sean Strickland levels further accusations against Tiki Ghosn

However, while Ghosn has yet to comment on the accusations levelled against him, Strickland has now claimed further victims have spoken to him regarding the manger’s alleged misconduct.

strickland

“I have received a couple messages from girls who are very credible,” Sean Strickland posted on his official X account. “Really bad… Worse than I thought. If they want to stay in the shadows, I will respect that. But I am going to ask if I can share their messages with the UFC. Tiki, you don’t deserve the life you have.”

READ MORE:  Shocking: Dricus Du Plessis Tasered by Coach During UFC 305 Training

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts